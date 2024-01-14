Heading 3
Things Narcissists do after breakups
The narcissist tries to pull their ex back by sending sweet messages, promising change, or using guilt, aiming to regain control
Hoovering
Manipulative tactics where the narcissist makes their ex doubt reality by denying events or claiming sensitivity, maintaining power
Gaslighting
Narcissists spread lies and gossip to damage their ex's reputation, hindering their ability to move on and find support
Spread rumors
Showering excessive affection to draw the ex back, but returning to manipulative behavior after reconciliation
Love-bombing
Introducing a third person to create jealousy or confusion, keeping the ex emotionally invested and under control
Third wheel
Portraying themselves as the breakup victim, seeking sympathy, and damaging the ex's reputation
Playing the Victim
Ignoring the ex to punish, induce guilt, and regain a sense of power and control
Silent Treatment
Resorting to cyberbullying and stalking to intimidate and control the ex even after the breakup
Online Harassment
Financial Manipulation
Using shared finances as leverage to threaten or manipulate the ex-partner
Avoiding explanations or answers, leaving the ex with unresolved emotions and uncertainty after the breakup
Refusing Closure
