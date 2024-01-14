Heading 3

January 14, 2024

Things Narcissists do after breakups

The narcissist tries to pull their ex back by sending sweet messages, promising change, or using guilt, aiming to regain control

Hoovering

Image: freepik

Manipulative tactics where the narcissist makes their ex doubt reality by denying events or claiming sensitivity, maintaining power

Gaslighting

Image: freepik

Narcissists spread lies and gossip to damage their ex's reputation, hindering their ability to move on and find support

Spread rumors

Image: freepik

Showering excessive affection to draw the ex back, but returning to manipulative behavior after reconciliation 

Love-bombing

Image: freepik

Introducing a third person to create jealousy or confusion, keeping the ex emotionally invested and under control

Image: freepik

Third wheel

Portraying themselves as the breakup victim, seeking sympathy, and damaging the ex's reputation

 Playing the Victim

Image: freepik

Ignoring the ex to punish, induce guilt, and regain a sense of power and control

Silent Treatment

Image: freepik

Resorting to cyberbullying and stalking to intimidate and control the ex even after the breakup

Online Harassment

Image: freepik

 Financial Manipulation

Image: freepik

Using shared finances as leverage to threaten or manipulate the ex-partner

Avoiding explanations or answers, leaving the ex with unresolved emotions and uncertainty after the breakup

 Refusing Closure 

Image: freepik

