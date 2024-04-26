Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 26, 2024
Things not to do around these zodiacs
Do not criticize them
ARIES
Do not ignore them
TAURUS
Do not tell them to stop talking
GEMINI
Do not ask them why they are crying all the time
CANCER
Do not try to control them
LEO
VIRGO
Do not ask them if the work can be postponed
Don't be late if you have a meeting with them
LIBRA
Do not try to hide anything from them
SCORPIO
CAPRICORN
Do not talk too much when you are around them
Do not talk rudely to them or anyone around them
PISCES
