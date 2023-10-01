Heading 3

Things people notice about you

Observant individuals pick up on your posture, gestures, and how you carry yourself, which can reveal your level of confidence and comfort

Body Language

People notice how you react to criticism. It gives them an insight into your maturity and your willingness to learn and grow. It’s always good to handle criticism gracefully

Reaction to Criticism

The way you make eye contact can convey sincerity, shyness, or confidence

Eye Contact

Your clothing style and grooming habits offer insights into your personality and attention to detail

Attire and Grooming

Arriving on time for appointments or meetings is often noted and appreciated

Punctuality

Your accent, tone, and choice of words can reveal your cultural background, education, and sometimes even your mood

Accent and Speech Patterns

Your overall energy and how you interact with your surroundings can make a strong impression on observant individuals

Energy and Presence

They may pick up on signs of confidence or nervousness in your demeanor

Confidence

Consistently keeping your word is a surefire way to earn respect and trust

Reliability 

People who pay close attention will notice how well you listen during conversations, indicating your interest and respect for others

Listening Skills

