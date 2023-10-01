Heading 3
Things people notice about you
Observant individuals pick up on your posture, gestures, and how you carry yourself, which can reveal your level of confidence and comfort
Body Language
People notice how you react to criticism. It gives them an insight into your maturity and your willingness to learn and grow. It’s always good to handle criticism gracefully
Reaction to Criticism
The way you make eye contact can convey sincerity, shyness, or confidence
Eye Contact
Your clothing style and grooming habits offer insights into your personality and attention to detail
Attire and Grooming
Arriving on time for appointments or meetings is often noted and appreciated
Punctuality
Your accent, tone, and choice of words can reveal your cultural background, education, and sometimes even your mood
Accent and Speech Patterns
Your overall energy and how you interact with your surroundings can make a strong impression on observant individuals
Energy and Presence
They may pick up on signs of confidence or nervousness in your demeanor
Confidence
Consistently keeping your word is a surefire way to earn respect and trust
Reliability
People who pay close attention will notice how well you listen during conversations, indicating your interest and respect for others
Listening Skills
