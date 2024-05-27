Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 27, 2024

Things that should be illegal in summer

Someone just walks into your room and switches off your fan and AC

#1

Image: Freepik

Your sibling keeps the AC temperature at 28°C 

#2

Image: Freepik

The electricity problems appear in the afternoon

#3

Image: Freepik

Someone keeps the outdoor meeting in the hot afternoon

#4

Image: Freepik

We have to travel on a two-wheeler at noon and have to for 120 seconds in the traffic 

#5

Image: Freepik

When you plan to take a refreshing bath, your shower pours hot water

Image: Freepik

#6

Someone parks their vehicle in your shaded spot

#7

Image: Freepik

When you crave cold water you see your sibling has not filled the water bottle

#8

Image: Freepik

When your friends plan to hang out in a rooftop cafes

#9

Image: Freepik

When your siblings irritate you by hugging and sticking in this hot summer

#10

Image: Freepik

