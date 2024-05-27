Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 27, 2024
Things that should be illegal in summer
Someone just walks into your room and switches off your fan and AC
#1
Your sibling keeps the AC temperature at 28°C
#2
The electricity problems appear in the afternoon
#3
Someone keeps the outdoor meeting in the hot afternoon
#4
We have to travel on a two-wheeler at noon and have to for 120 seconds in the traffic
#5
When you plan to take a refreshing bath, your shower pours hot water
#6
Someone parks their vehicle in your shaded spot
#7
When you crave cold water you see your sibling has not filled the water bottle
#8
When your friends plan to hang out in a rooftop cafes
#9
When your siblings irritate you by hugging and sticking in this hot summer
#10
