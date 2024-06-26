Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 26, 2024
Things that zodiac signs hate
When their messages and calls are not answered, slow people
Aries
People without a sense of humor, lack of comfort, strict limits
Gemini
Early risings, excessive and unjustified rudeness
Cancer
People who constantly complain, plans falling through
Virgo
Cruel treatment of animals, emergencies, people with inflated self-esteem
Libra
Unfulfilled promises, people who are late
Scorpio
Opinions that differ from their own, introverted people
Sagittarius
Unreliability, lack of a stable source of income
Capricorn
Aquarius
Gossip, boring people, limited product selection in stores
Heat, lack of a clear plan, disorganization
Pisces
