Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 22, 2024

Things to Avoid After a Facial

Skip using any scrubs or exfoliating packs for at least five days, as it could cause irritation

Avoid exfoliating

Use only gentle cleaners instead of harsh soaps or face washes, that help to protect your skin

Gentle cleansers

Avoid steaming your face, the facial already opens the clogged pores, and more steaming couple increases sensitivity

No steaming

Don’t apply chemically enriched creams or sunscreen right after the facial. It’s best to avoid any creams for the rest of the day

Skip chemical creams

Avoid applying heavy makeup immediately after your facial, and if you have any function prefer to schedule your facial at least three days before

Hold off on makeup

Don’t expose your skin to the sun immediately after a facial, take a day to relax indoors

Stay out of the sun

Drink plenty of water or coconut water to stay hydrated as it helps maintain your skin’s fresh glow

Hydrate well

Avoid any laser treatments, waxing, or threading post-facial, if needed get done before facial

No laser or waxing

Hands off

Resist the urge to touch or play with your skin, especially if you have any pimples

Adhere to the home-care tips as they will help you maintain your skin’s glow and health

Follow home-care tips

