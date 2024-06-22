Heading 3
Things to Avoid After a Facial
Skip using any scrubs or exfoliating packs for at least five days, as it could cause irritation
Avoid exfoliating
Use only gentle cleaners instead of harsh soaps or face washes, that help to protect your skin
Gentle cleansers
Avoid steaming your face, the facial already opens the clogged pores, and more steaming couple increases sensitivity
No steaming
Don’t apply chemically enriched creams or sunscreen right after the facial. It’s best to avoid any creams for the rest of the day
Skip chemical creams
Avoid applying heavy makeup immediately after your facial, and if you have any function prefer to schedule your facial at least three days before
Hold off on makeup
Don’t expose your skin to the sun immediately after a facial, take a day to relax indoors
Stay out of the sun
Drink plenty of water or coconut water to stay hydrated as it helps maintain your skin’s fresh glow
Hydrate well
Avoid any laser treatments, waxing, or threading post-facial, if needed get done before facial
No laser or waxing
Hands off
Resist the urge to touch or play with your skin, especially if you have any pimples
Adhere to the home-care tips as they will help you maintain your skin’s glow and health
Follow home-care tips
