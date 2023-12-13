Heading 3

December 13, 2023

Things to avoid in China

Avoid talking about political issues like Tibet or Taiwan to maintain a positive atmosphere

Avoid discussing sensitive topics

Image Source: Freepik

Tipping is not a common practice in China, so avoid over-tipping as it might be considered awkward or inappropriate

Don't tip excessively

Image Source: Pexels 

Avoid loud or disruptive behavior, as Chinese culture values harmony and a calm public environment

Mind your manners in public

Image Source: Pexels 

Feet are considered the lowest part of the body, so avoid pointing or gesturing with them to show respect

Don't point or gesture with your feet

Image Source: Pexels 

Chinese people value personal space, so avoid standing too close or touching others without permission

Respect personal space

Image Source: Pexels 

Demonstrations of affection, like kissing in public, are generally frowned upon in Chinese culture

Avoid public displays of affection

Image Source: Pexels 

The number four is considered unlucky in China as it sounds like the word for "death," so avoid discussing it

Don't bring up the ‘four’ in conversations

Image Source: Pexels 

Certain gifts, like clocks, are associated with funerals, so choose gifts carefully to avoid cultural misunderstandings

Be cautious with gifts

Image Source: Freepik

During holidays, red envelopes with money are common, but avoid giving empty ones, as it symbolizes bad luck

Avoid giving empty red envelopes

Image Source: Freepik

Chinese culture places high importance on respecting elders, so avoid interrupting or contradicting them to show courtesy

Don't interrupt or contradict elders

Image Source: Freepik

