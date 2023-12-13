Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
December 13, 2023
Things to avoid in China
Avoid talking about political issues like Tibet or Taiwan to maintain a positive atmosphere
Avoid discussing sensitive topics
Image Source: Freepik
Tipping is not a common practice in China, so avoid over-tipping as it might be considered awkward or inappropriate
Don't tip excessively
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid loud or disruptive behavior, as Chinese culture values harmony and a calm public environment
Mind your manners in public
Image Source: Pexels
Feet are considered the lowest part of the body, so avoid pointing or gesturing with them to show respect
Don't point or gesture with your feet
Image Source: Pexels
Chinese people value personal space, so avoid standing too close or touching others without permission
Respect personal space
Image Source: Pexels
Demonstrations of affection, like kissing in public, are generally frowned upon in Chinese culture
Avoid public displays of affection
Image Source: Pexels
The number four is considered unlucky in China as it sounds like the word for "death," so avoid discussing it
Don't bring up the ‘four’ in conversations
Image Source: Pexels
Certain gifts, like clocks, are associated with funerals, so choose gifts carefully to avoid cultural misunderstandings
Be cautious with gifts
Image Source: Freepik
During holidays, red envelopes with money are common, but avoid giving empty ones, as it symbolizes bad luck
Avoid giving empty red envelopes
Image Source: Freepik
Chinese culture places high importance on respecting elders, so avoid interrupting or contradicting them to show courtesy
Don't interrupt or contradict elders
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.