Priyanshi Shah
Travel
NOVEMBER 27, 2023
Things to avoid in Japan
Avoid overt displays of affection in public, as Japanese culture tends to value privacy and modesty
Public display of affection (PDA)
Remove your shoes when entering someone's home or certain traditional accommodations
Shoes indoors
Keep phone conversations to a minimum on trains and buses to maintain a quiet and respectful environment
Talking on the phone on public transportation
Tipping is not a common practice in Japan and can be considered rude. Exceptional service is already included in the overall experience
Tipping
Pointing is considered impolite. Instead, use your whole hand to gesture or point with your fingers together
Pointing
Allow people to finish speaking before responding, as interrupting is generally viewed as disrespectful
Interrupting
Blowing your nose in public is often seen as impolite. Excuse yourself and find a private space if necessary
Blowing your nose in public
Show respect for cultural traditions, like proper etiquette in temples and shrines. Research and follow local customs
Disrespecting traditions
Keep conversations at a moderate volume, as speaking loudly in public spaces is considered disruptive
Speaking loudly
Japan has strict waste disposal rules. Carry your trash until you find a suitable place to dispose of it properly
Disposing of trash improperly
