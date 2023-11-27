Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

Things to avoid in Japan

Avoid overt displays of affection in public, as Japanese culture tends to value privacy and modesty

Public display of affection (PDA)

Image Source: Pexels 

Remove your shoes when entering someone's home or certain traditional accommodations

Shoes indoors

Image Source: Pexels 

Keep phone conversations to a minimum on trains and buses to maintain a quiet and respectful environment

Talking on the phone on public transportation

Image Source: Pexels 

Tipping is not a common practice in Japan and can be considered rude. Exceptional service is already included in the overall experience

Tipping

Image Source: Pexels 

Pointing is considered impolite. Instead, use your whole hand to gesture or point with your fingers together

Pointing

Image Source: Pexels 

Allow people to finish speaking before responding, as interrupting is generally viewed as disrespectful

Interrupting

Image Source: Pexels 

Blowing your nose in public is often seen as impolite. Excuse yourself and find a private space if necessary

Blowing your nose in public

Image Source: Pexels 

Show respect for cultural traditions, like proper etiquette in temples and shrines. Research and follow local customs

Disrespecting traditions

Image Source: Pexels 

Keep conversations at a moderate volume, as speaking loudly in public spaces is considered disruptive

Speaking loudly

Image Source: Pexels 

Japan has strict waste disposal rules. Carry your trash until you find a suitable place to dispose of it properly

Disposing of trash improperly

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here