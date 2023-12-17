Heading 3
December 17, 2023
Things to avoid in Vietnam
When in Vietnam, dress modestly, remove shoes before entering places, and be polite, especially to elders
Offending Local Ways
Show respect for Ho Chi Minh; don't say or do anything negative about him or damage anything related to himHo Chi Minh
Dishonoring Ho Chi Minh
In public, avoid excessive displays of affection; keep romantic moments private to respect Vietnamese modesty
Public Affection
Stick to bottled or filtered water to stay healthy; don't drink tap water to avoid getting sick
Drinking tap water
Enjoy street food wisely; choose busy stalls, eat freshly cooked dishes, and avoid raw food to have a safe and tasty experience
Eating street food
without security
Watch out for pickpockets; keep your valuables secure with a money belt and stay alert in crowded places
Petty theft
Research prices, use licensed taxis, and be cautious with money exchange to avoid scams and overcharging
Scams and Overcharging
Rent motorbikes from reliable places; ask for recommendations to avoid scams or unreliable vehicles
Motorbike Rental Scams
Respect the law; don't ride a motorbike without a license to avoid fines, legal trouble, and accidents
Riding a Motorbike without a License
Be careful when crossing roads in busy cities; follow locals, go slowly, and ask for help if needed to navigate traffic safely
Reckless road crossing
