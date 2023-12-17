Heading 3

December 17, 2023

Things to avoid in Vietnam

When in Vietnam, dress modestly, remove shoes before entering places, and be polite, especially to elders

Offending Local Ways

Image source- Freepik

Show respect for Ho Chi Minh; don't say or do anything negative about him or damage anything related to himHo Chi Minh

Dishonoring Ho Chi Minh

Image source- imdb

In public, avoid excessive displays of affection; keep romantic moments private to respect Vietnamese modesty

Public Affection

Image source- Freepik

Stick to bottled or filtered water to stay healthy; don't drink tap water to avoid getting sick

 Drinking tap water

Image source- Freepik

Enjoy street food wisely; choose busy stalls, eat freshly cooked dishes, and avoid raw food to have a safe and tasty experience

Eating street food
without security

Image source- Pexels

Watch out for pickpockets; keep your valuables secure with a money belt and stay alert in crowded places

Petty theft 

Image Source: Pexels 

Research prices, use licensed taxis, and be cautious with money exchange to avoid scams and overcharging

 Scams and Overcharging 

Image Source: Pexels 

Rent motorbikes from reliable places; ask for recommendations to avoid scams or unreliable vehicles

Motorbike Rental Scams

Image Source: Pexels 

Respect the law; don't ride a motorbike without a license to avoid fines, legal trouble, and accidents

 Riding a Motorbike without a License 

Image Source: Pexels 

Be careful when crossing roads in busy cities; follow locals, go slowly, and ask for help if needed to navigate traffic safely

 Reckless road crossing

Image Source: Pexels 

