Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
october 19, 2023
Things to carry during Rafting
Wear sturdy sandals with straps that are designed for watersports. Flip-flops won’t cut it
River Shoes
Image: Pexels
You’ll need dry shoes to wear around camp to keep your feet safe and warm. Remember, mornings can be cold, even in the summer
Camp Slippers
Image: Pexels
After a day of getting splashed on the river, you’re going to want something nice and dry to change into
Set of dry clothes
Image: Pexels
You can use a trash bag or a large ziplock. Keep your wet clothes separate from your dry clothes so everything doesn’t end up soggy
Plastic Bag for Wet Clothes
Image: Pexels
Bring along a container of long-lasting, waterproof, and sweatproof sunblock, along with a sun-blocking hat and chapstick with SPF
Sunblock
Image: Pexels
Carry light-weight Snacks to make your trip more fruitful
Snacks
Image: Pexels
Carry your water bottle, which will keep you hydrated and healthy throughout the Rafting
Water Bottle
Image: Pexels
At the end of the day, you'll need soap to wash off your hands. Carry lotion and Toiletries too
Soap, Lotion & Toiletries
Image: Pexels
Must carry safety tools like a Helmet and safety jacket with you
Safety Tools
Image: Pexels
Carry your medicines with you to avoid any unwanted situation
Medicines
Image: Pexels
