october 19, 2023

Things to carry during Rafting

Wear sturdy sandals with straps that are designed for watersports. Flip-flops won’t cut it

 River Shoes

Image: Pexels

You’ll need dry shoes to wear around camp to keep your feet safe and warm. Remember, mornings can be cold, even in the summer

Camp Slippers

Image: Pexels

After a day of getting splashed on the river, you’re going to want something nice and dry to change into

Set of dry clothes 

Image: Pexels

You can use a trash bag or a large ziplock. Keep your wet clothes separate from your dry clothes so everything doesn’t end up soggy

Plastic Bag for Wet Clothes 

Image: Pexels

Bring along a container of long-lasting, waterproof, and sweatproof sunblock, along with a sun-blocking hat and chapstick with SPF

Sunblock

Image: Pexels

Carry light-weight Snacks to make your trip more fruitful

Snacks

Image: Pexels

Carry your water bottle, which will keep you hydrated and healthy throughout the Rafting

Water Bottle

Image: Pexels

At the end of the day, you'll need soap to wash off your hands. Carry lotion and Toiletries too

 Soap, Lotion & Toiletries

Image: Pexels

Must carry safety tools like a Helmet and safety jacket with you 

 Safety Tools

Image: Pexels

Carry your medicines with you to avoid any unwanted situation

Medicines

Image: Pexels

