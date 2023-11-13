Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 13, 2023
Things to carry during your school trip
Enough clothes to wear for each day of the trip
Clothes
You must carry a good pair of shoes and flip-flops to relax your feet
Shoes/Flip Flops
Post the pandemic, carrying a Sanitizer is always beneficial to wash out bacteria from your hand
Sanitizer
Must carry a water bottle that will keep you hydrated
Water Bottle
Depending on the weather, carry a skin cream. If it is summer, you pick sunscreen, and if it is winter, you can opt for cold cream
Skin Cream
Must carry some essential toiletries, including travel soap, shampoo, paper soap, toilet paper, and tissue paper
Toiletries
A small backpack or crossbody bag to keep with you while touring. Keep cash, phone, and other essentials in this one
Hand Bag
A Backpack
Keep all of your belongings in a backpack, which you should always keep with you while going on the trip
Some readymade snacks or homemade food will be beneficial for your health
Snacks
You should keep your school ID card and other important documents safe while on the trip
School ID
