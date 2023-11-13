Heading 3

NOVEMBER 13, 2023

Things to carry during your school trip

Enough clothes to wear for each day of the trip

 Clothes

You must carry a good pair of shoes and flip-flops to relax your feet

Shoes/Flip Flops

Post the pandemic, carrying a Sanitizer is always beneficial to wash out bacteria from your hand

Sanitizer

Must carry a water bottle that will keep you hydrated

Water Bottle

Depending on the weather, carry a skin cream. If it is summer, you pick sunscreen, and if it is winter, you can opt for cold cream

Skin Cream

Must carry some essential toiletries, including travel soap, shampoo, paper soap, toilet paper, and tissue paper

Toiletries 

A small backpack or crossbody bag to keep with you while touring. Keep cash, phone, and other essentials in this one

 Hand Bag

 A Backpack

Keep all of your belongings in a backpack, which you should always keep with you while going on the trip

Some readymade snacks or homemade food will be beneficial for your health

Snacks

You should keep your school ID card and other important documents safe while on the trip

School ID

