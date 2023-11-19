Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 19, 2023

Things to carry on a train journey

You should not forget to carry your travel ticket along with your important documents while traveling

Travel documents

Image Source: Pexels 

While traveling, you might face problems with network connectivity. In that case, don't forget to carry a good amount of cash in your wallet

Cash

Image Source: Pexels 

You should carry some pair of comfortable clothes while traveling 

Clothes

Image Source: Pexels 

Having essential toiletries and personal care items is crucial for maintaining hygiene and comfort during your train journey

Toiletries

Image Source: Pexels 

Carry a bottle full of water with you when you are traveling to be hydrated throughout the journey

Water Bottle 

Image Source: Pexels 

Bring some amount of homemade food or snacks to eat during the journey while maintaining distance from unhygienic train food

Food

Image Source: Pexels 

Must carry a hand sanitizer to wash keep your hands away from bacteria and germs 

Sanitizer

Image Source: Pexels

Gadgets

Image Source: Pexels 

In today's modern times, there would be no one who doesn't have a mobile phone. So, carry it with you and don't forget to bring the charger, earphone and other important gadgets 

Pack all these items in a backpack and take it to your journey

Backpack

Image Source: Pexels 

In case if you're a reader, take some book, magazine or other reading stuff with you 

Book

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here