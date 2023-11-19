Heading 3
Things to carry on a train journey
You should not forget to carry your travel ticket along with your important documents while traveling
Travel documents
While traveling, you might face problems with network connectivity. In that case, don't forget to carry a good amount of cash in your wallet
Cash
You should carry some pair of comfortable clothes while traveling
Clothes
Having essential toiletries and personal care items is crucial for maintaining hygiene and comfort during your train journey
Toiletries
Carry a bottle full of water with you when you are traveling to be hydrated throughout the journey
Water Bottle
Bring some amount of homemade food or snacks to eat during the journey while maintaining distance from unhygienic train food
Food
Must carry a hand sanitizer to wash keep your hands away from bacteria and germs
Sanitizer
Gadgets
In today's modern times, there would be no one who doesn't have a mobile phone. So, carry it with you and don't forget to bring the charger, earphone and other important gadgets
Pack all these items in a backpack and take it to your journey
Backpack
In case if you're a reader, take some book, magazine or other reading stuff with you
Book
