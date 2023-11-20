Heading 3

NOVEMBER 20, 2023

Things to do if you lose passport abroad

While traveling abroad, it is advised to keep all your documents safely with you 

 Documents 

It also includes keeping photostat copies of important documents like Passports, Visa, travel insurance, and others 

Photocopy

However, follow these steps in case you lose your passport while traveling in a foreign country 

 If, in case

Losing the Passport or Visa is a subject of tension but first, you need to keep calm and try to be less worried

 Keep Calm

Make sure to file a police complaint at your nearest police station as soon as you realize you have lost your passport 

Police Complaint 

It is an important step to follow. Make sure to inform about it to the nearest Indian embassy or consulate 

Inform the Embassy

Now, you have two options - you can either apply for a new passport, however, it might take a few days to be re-issued or you can apply for an emergency certificate at the embassy

Two Options

Losing the passport means you lose every visa you might have. No matter which option you choose, now you have to get your visa re-stamped

Visa Re-Stamp 

You can get your visa back by visiting the respective country's embassy which had earlier issued your visa and applying for re-issue

Re-Issuing Visa

If you have applied for travel insurance, contact them and inform them about the case and claim the insurance 

Claim Travel Insurance 

In the end, reschedule your flight in case you lose your scheduled flight while arranging the new travel documents in place

 Reschedule your flight 

