Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 20, 2023
Things to do if you lose passport abroad
While traveling abroad, it is advised to keep all your documents safely with you
Documents
Image Source: Pexels
It also includes keeping photostat copies of important documents like Passports, Visa, travel insurance, and others
Photocopy
Image Source: Pexels
However, follow these steps in case you lose your passport while traveling in a foreign country
If, in case
Image Source: Pexels
Losing the Passport or Visa is a subject of tension but first, you need to keep calm and try to be less worried
Keep Calm
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure to file a police complaint at your nearest police station as soon as you realize you have lost your passport
Police Complaint
Image Source: Pexels
It is an important step to follow. Make sure to inform about it to the nearest Indian embassy or consulate
Inform the Embassy
Image Source: Pexels
Now, you have two options - you can either apply for a new passport, however, it might take a few days to be re-issued or you can apply for an emergency certificate at the embassy
Two Options
Image Source: Pexels
Losing the passport means you lose every visa you might have. No matter which option you choose, now you have to get your visa re-stamped
Visa Re-Stamp
Image Source: Pexels
You can get your visa back by visiting the respective country's embassy which had earlier issued your visa and applying for re-issue
Re-Issuing Visa
Image Source: Pexels
If you have applied for travel insurance, contact them and inform them about the case and claim the insurance
Claim Travel Insurance
Image Source: Pexels
In the end, reschedule your flight in case you lose your scheduled flight while arranging the new travel documents in place
Reschedule your flight
Image Source: Pexels
