Nikita Vishwakarma
travel
January 19, 2024
Things to do in Ayodhya
Explore the mythical kitchen of Sita, steeped in the tales of the Ramayana, offering a glimpse into the ancient traditions of Ayodhya
Sita ki Rasoi
Immerse yourself in Ayodhya's cultural heritage at the Tulsi Smarak Bhawan Museum, showcasing artifacts and exhibits that narrate the city's rich history
Tulsi Smarak Bhawan Museum
Experience Ayodhya's vibrant spirit by attending a captivating cultural show at Ram Katha Park, where folklore and tradition come to life
Cultural Show at Ram Katha Park
Visit the sacred Raja Mandir, situated along the river, and witness the architectural and spiritual beauty that defines this historic site
Raja Mandir by the River
Marvel at the Famous Mani Parbat, an iconic landmark with historical significance, offering panoramic views of Ayodhya
Famous Mani Parbat
Take a leisurely walk through the historic Moti Mahal, appreciating its architectural grandeur and serene surroundings
Moti Mahal
Find tranquility in the prayer-filled caves of Choti Chawni, where spirituality and natural beauty converge
Caves of Choti Chawni
Explore the sacred site of Ram Mandir, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, within the Ram Mandir complex, which stands as a major pilgrimage site
Visit Ram Mandir
Pay a visit to Hanuman Garhi, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It is situated atop a hill and offers panoramic views of Ayodhya
Hanuman Garhi
Explore the Ayodhya Art Gallery, which showcases artifacts related to Lord Rama and the history of Ayodhya
Ayodhya Art Gallery
