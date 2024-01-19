Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

travel

January 19, 2024

Things to do in Ayodhya

Explore the mythical kitchen of Sita, steeped in the tales of the Ramayana, offering a glimpse into the ancient traditions of Ayodhya

Sita ki Rasoi

Immerse yourself in Ayodhya's cultural heritage at the Tulsi Smarak Bhawan Museum, showcasing artifacts and exhibits that narrate the city's rich history

Tulsi Smarak Bhawan Museum

Experience Ayodhya's vibrant spirit by attending a captivating cultural show at Ram Katha Park, where folklore and tradition come to life

Cultural Show at Ram Katha Park

Visit the sacred Raja Mandir, situated along the river, and witness the architectural and spiritual beauty that defines this historic site

Raja Mandir by the River

Marvel at the Famous Mani Parbat, an iconic landmark with historical significance, offering panoramic views of Ayodhya

Famous Mani Parbat

Take a leisurely walk through the historic Moti Mahal, appreciating its architectural grandeur and serene surroundings

Moti Mahal

Find tranquility in the prayer-filled caves of Choti Chawni, where spirituality and natural beauty converge

Caves of Choti Chawni

Explore the sacred site of Ram Mandir, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, within the Ram Mandir complex, which stands as a major pilgrimage site

Visit Ram Mandir

Pay a visit to Hanuman Garhi, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It is situated atop a hill and offers panoramic views of Ayodhya

Hanuman Garhi

Explore the Ayodhya Art Gallery, which showcases artifacts related to Lord Rama and the history of Ayodhya

Ayodhya Art Gallery

