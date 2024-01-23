Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
January 23, 2024
Things to do in Denver
Explore 50 gardens with bonsai trees, sculptures, and diverse environments, just 1.9 miles from downtown
Denver Botanic Gardens
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy free access to miles of trails, stunning sunset views over red rocks, and concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
Image Source: freepik
Discover exhibits from dinosaur bones to space science, great for family visits
Denver Museum of Nature & Science
Image Source: freepik
Experience a historic transit hub turned dining and shopping center, 0.9 miles from the city center
Denver's Union Station
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy a contemporary art museum with an underlying storyline, featuring over 70 installations
Meow Wolf Denver
Image Source: freepik
Visit a Kenyan nature-inspired zoo with 4,000 animals, themed areas, and cute nursery visits
Denver Zoo
Image Source: freepik
Dive into an accredited aquarium with 500 species, underwater exhibits, and interactive experiences
Downtown Aquarium
Image Source: freepik
Admire over 70,000 works, including western American art and interactive activities
Denver Art Museum
Image Source: freepik
Stroll along a mile-long mall for shopping, dining, and outdoor activities, connecting downtown attractions
16th Street Mall
Image Source: freepik
Catch a Rockies game, explore the Interactive Area, and sample local brews on the Rooftop
Coors Field
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.