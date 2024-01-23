Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 23, 2024

Things to do in Denver

Explore 50 gardens with bonsai trees, sculptures, and diverse environments, just 1.9 miles from downtown 

Denver Botanic Gardens

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy free access to miles of trails, stunning sunset views over red rocks, and concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Image Source: freepik

Discover exhibits from dinosaur bones to space science, great for family visits

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Image Source: freepik

Experience a historic transit hub turned dining and shopping center, 0.9 miles from the city center

Denver's Union Station

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy a contemporary art museum with an underlying storyline, featuring over 70 installations

Meow Wolf Denver

Image Source: freepik

Visit a Kenyan nature-inspired zoo with 4,000 animals, themed areas, and cute nursery visits

Denver Zoo

Image Source: freepik

Dive into an accredited aquarium with 500 species, underwater exhibits, and interactive experiences 

Downtown Aquarium

Image Source: freepik

Admire over 70,000 works, including western American art and interactive activities

Denver Art Museum

Image Source: freepik

Stroll along a mile-long mall for shopping, dining, and outdoor activities, connecting downtown attractions 

16th Street Mall

Image Source: freepik

Catch a Rockies game, explore the Interactive Area, and sample local brews on the Rooftop 

Coors Field

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here