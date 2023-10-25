Heading 3
Things to do in Dubai
Visit the world's tallest building for stunning views from the observation deck
Burj Khalifa
Experience the desert with thrilling activities like dune bashing, camel rides, and sandboarding
Desert Safari
Shop, dine, and explore the numerous attractions within this massive shopping and entertainment complex
Dubai Mall
Watch the captivating synchronized water and light show outside the Dubai Mall, set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa
Dubai Fountain Show
Explore this man-made island with its luxurious resorts, fine dining, and beautiful beaches
Palm Jumeirah
Experience this architectural landmark that offers panoramic views of old and new Dubai
Dubai Frame
Relax on the pristine shores of Jumeirah Beach and take in views of the iconic Burj Al Arab
Jumeirah Beach
Wander through traditional markets, known for their unique spices and exquisite gold jewelry
Gold and Spice Souks
Skydiving for thrill-seekers allows you to experience skydiving with a breathtaking view of the Palm Jumeirah
Skydiving
Explore marine life at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo in the Dubai Mall
Dubai Aquarium
