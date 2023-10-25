Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Things to do in Dubai

Visit the world's tallest building for stunning views from the observation deck

Burj Khalifa

Experience the desert with thrilling activities like dune bashing, camel rides, and sandboarding

Desert Safari

Shop, dine, and explore the numerous attractions within this massive shopping and entertainment complex

Dubai Mall

Watch the captivating synchronized water and light show outside the Dubai Mall, set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa

Dubai Fountain Show

Explore this man-made island with its luxurious resorts, fine dining, and beautiful beaches

Palm Jumeirah

Experience this architectural landmark that offers panoramic views of old and new Dubai 

Dubai Frame

Relax on the pristine shores of Jumeirah Beach and take in views of the iconic Burj Al Arab

Jumeirah Beach

Wander through traditional markets, known for their unique spices and exquisite gold jewelry

Gold and Spice Souks

Skydiving for thrill-seekers allows you to experience skydiving with a breathtaking view of the Palm Jumeirah

Skydiving

Explore marine life at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo in the Dubai Mall

Dubai Aquarium

