OCTOBER 31, 2023

Things to do in India 

It is one of the seven wonders of the world located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Image Source: pexels

Visit Taj Mahal

You can experience the surreal and divine Ganga Aarti being done at the Varanasi Ghats everyday

Image Source: pexels

Experience Ganga Aarti

When in India, don't miss wandering around the Thar Desert and feel the sand at your feet

Image Source: pexels

Explore Thar Desert

Stop by the streets of Delhi and enjoy panipuri, momos, and much more

Image Source: pexels

 Try Delhi Street Food

You can buy clothes, accessories, and much more in Sarojini Nagar at cheaper prices

Image Source: pexels

 Shop At Sarojini Nagar

The Film City of India has so much to offer. Food, lavish parties, nightlife, splendid beach, and what not

Image Source: pexels

Visit Mumbai

India is a place of festivals where you can enjoy to the fullest. Whether Diwali or Holi, you'll be awestruck with the celebrations

Image Source: pexels

Celebrate Festival

In India, you can have a chilled and mesmerizing experience in different hill stations while enjoying Maggi!

Image Source: pexels

 Explore Hill Stations

Believed as one of the delicious cuisines, Bengali food is a must try for everyone who visits India

Image Source: pexels

 Try Bengali Cuisine

You can even stay in royal palaces and hotels in Rajasthan that will make you feel at the top of the world

Image Source: pexels

Stay in Royal Palaces

