Visit Taj Mahal
You can experience the surreal and divine Ganga Aarti being done at the Varanasi Ghats everyday
Image Source: pexels
Experience Ganga Aarti
When in India, don't miss wandering around the Thar Desert and feel the sand at your feet
Image Source: pexels
Explore Thar Desert
Stop by the streets of Delhi and enjoy panipuri, momos, and much more
Image Source: pexels
Try Delhi Street Food
You can buy clothes, accessories, and much more in Sarojini Nagar at cheaper prices
Image Source: pexels
Shop At Sarojini Nagar
The Film City of India has so much to offer. Food, lavish parties, nightlife, splendid beach, and what not
Image Source: pexels
Visit Mumbai
India is a place of festivals where you can enjoy to the fullest. Whether Diwali or Holi, you'll be awestruck with the celebrations
Image Source: pexels
Celebrate Festival
In India, you can have a chilled and mesmerizing experience in different hill stations while enjoying Maggi!
Image Source: pexels
Explore Hill Stations
Believed as one of the delicious cuisines, Bengali food is a must try for everyone who visits India
Image Source: pexels
Try Bengali Cuisine
You can even stay in royal palaces and hotels in Rajasthan that will make you feel at the top of the world
Image Source: pexels
Stay in Royal Palaces
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.