Things to do on 1st wedding anniversary

Arrange a holiday retreat to a destination that holds significance for you and your partner. It could be a cozy cabin in the woods, a beachside retreat, or a charming bed and breakfast
Plan a Romantic Getaway
Write heartfelt love letters to each other, expressing your feelings, dreams, and hopes for the future. Seal them in a time capsule to be opened on a future anniversary
Give a Love Letter Time Capsule
You can surprise your partner with a thoughtfully planned date night. You can either prepare their favorite meal, set up a cozy ambiance at home, or make reservations at their favorite restaurant
Plan a Surprise Date Night
You can organize a scavenger hunt around your home or a special location for the two of you. It can lead your partner to different places where they can find love notes, small gifts, or tokens of affection
Love Notes Scavenger Hunt
Consider giving personalized presents representing your relationship's path as a couple as ideal first-wedding anniversary gift ideas. The thoughtfulness behind personalized gifts makes them extra special
Give a Personalized Gift
Plan an adventurous day filled with activities that you both can enjoy. It could be hiking, rock climbing, zip-lining, or even trying something new like hot air ballooning or snorkeling
Plan an Adventure Day
Organize a mini-version of your wedding day by recreating elements such as the venue and decorations and even wearing your wedding attire. It is a chance to relive the magic and reminisce about the day you said, "I do"
Recreate Your Wedding Day
Baking a cake for your first anniversary is a perfect way to celebrate your journey as a couple and indulge in a sweet treat that will have your taste buds doing a happy dance
Bake a Cake Together
Couple Spa Day
A couple spa day makes for an amazing idea for a first wedding anniversary! From luxurious massages to rejuvenating facials, you can immerse yourself in a world of serenity and bliss
Spice up your relationship with physical intimacy and enjoy each other’s comfort on a bed full of roses