JUNE 02, 2023

Things to explore in Delhi

This historic fort, built in the 17th century, is an iconic landmark in Delhi and a UNESCO World Heritage site

Red Fort

Image: pexels

Image: pexels

Located in the heart of the city, India Gate is a war memorial and a popular spot for picnics and evening walks

India Gate

Image: pexels

This beautiful mosque, built in the 17th century, is one of the largest in India and a popular destination for tourists

Jama Masjid

Image: pexels

This towering minaret, built in the 12th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a popular spot for sightseeing and photography

Qutub Minar

Image: pexels

This beautiful temple, shaped like a lotus flower, is a Bahá'í House of Worship and a peaceful spot for reflection and meditation

Lotus Temple

Image: pexels

This bustling market is a great place to experience the sights, sounds, and smells of Delhi and sample some delicious street food

Chandni Chowk

Image: pexels

This beautiful tomb, built in the 16th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a stunning example of Mughal architecture

Humayun's Tomb

Image: pexels

This museum houses an impressive collection of artefacts, art, and archaeological objects that showcase India's rich cultural heritage

National Museum

Image: pexels

This grand temple, built in 2005, is a popular destination for both tourists and locals and features stunning architecture and a beautiful water show

Akshardham Temple

Image: pexels

This trendy neighbourhood is a great place to explore Delhi's contemporary art and culture scene, with plenty of galleries, boutiques, and cafes to discover

Hauz Khas

