JUNE 02, 2023
Things to explore in Delhi
This historic fort, built in the 17th century, is an iconic landmark in Delhi and a UNESCO World Heritage site
Red Fort
Image: pexels
Image: pexels
Located in the heart of the city, India Gate is a war memorial and a popular spot for picnics and evening walks
India Gate
Image: pexels
This beautiful mosque, built in the 17th century, is one of the largest in India and a popular destination for tourists
Jama Masjid
Image: pexels
This towering minaret, built in the 12th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a popular spot for sightseeing and photography
Qutub Minar
Image: pexels
This beautiful temple, shaped like a lotus flower, is a Bahá'í House of Worship and a peaceful spot for reflection and meditation
Lotus Temple
Image: pexels
This bustling market is a great place to experience the sights, sounds, and smells of Delhi and sample some delicious street food
Chandni Chowk
Image: pexels
This beautiful tomb, built in the 16th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a stunning example of Mughal architecture
Humayun's Tomb
Image: pexels
This museum houses an impressive collection of artefacts, art, and archaeological objects that showcase India's rich cultural heritage
National Museum
Image: pexels
This grand temple, built in 2005, is a popular destination for both tourists and locals and features stunning architecture and a beautiful water show
Akshardham Temple
Image: pexels
This trendy neighbourhood is a great place to explore Delhi's contemporary art and culture scene, with plenty of galleries, boutiques, and cafes to discover
Hauz Khas
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.