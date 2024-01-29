Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

JANUARY 29, 2024

Things to Keep In Check For Winter Wedding

Wedding season is here and so are winters. Hence, we bring to you nine things to keep in check for the ultimate winter wedding!

Winter wedding checklist 

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram 

Winters are peak wedding season, hence do the bookings timely to avoid last minute troubles

Book the vendors in advance

Image: Alanna Panday Instagram 

You can go for an open-air venue incase of day-time wedding or a closed warm banquet for night-time wedding

Choose the venue wisely

 image: Pexels

Have 24x7 tea/coffee stalls and extra essentials like blankets and heaters in case of destination wedding

Keep your guests cozy and warm

 image: Pexels

Keep some savoury food like chilly potato, pakodas and hot sweets like Jalebi, Gulab Jamun, Halwa

Winter friendly food menu

 image: Pexels

Opt for velvet and silk fabrics to keep ypu warm during the season, and don't forget to wear tights under your lehenga

Wedding fabric for your wedding outfits

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

Use lot's of moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated for the perfect bridal glow

Keep your skin hydrated

 image: Pexels

Winter is the season of flowers, so they stay fresh for a long period. Make the best use of it

Flower decoration for the win

 image: Pexels

Create a warm and romantic ambiance with candles and fairy lights 

Magical Lighting

 image: Pexels

Plan for creative winter-themed photo opportunities

Photography

 image: Pexels

