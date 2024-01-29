Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
JANUARY 29, 2024
Things to Keep In Check For Winter Wedding
Wedding season is here and so are winters. Hence, we bring to you nine things to keep in check for the ultimate winter wedding!
Winter wedding checklist
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Winters are peak wedding season, hence do the bookings timely to avoid last minute troubles
Book the vendors in advance
Image: Alanna Panday Instagram
You can go for an open-air venue incase of day-time wedding or a closed warm banquet for night-time wedding
Choose the venue wisely
image: Pexels
Have 24x7 tea/coffee stalls and extra essentials like blankets and heaters in case of destination wedding
Keep your guests cozy and warm
image: Pexels
Keep some savoury food like chilly potato, pakodas and hot sweets like Jalebi, Gulab Jamun, Halwa
Winter friendly food menu
image: Pexels
Opt for velvet and silk fabrics to keep ypu warm during the season, and don't forget to wear tights under your lehenga
Wedding fabric for your wedding outfits
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Use lot's of moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated for the perfect bridal glow
Keep your skin hydrated
image: Pexels
Winter is the season of flowers, so they stay fresh for a long period. Make the best use of it
Flower decoration for the win
image: Pexels
Create a warm and romantic ambiance with candles and fairy lights
Magical Lighting
image: Pexels
Plan for creative winter-themed photo opportunities
Photography
image: Pexels
