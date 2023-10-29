Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 29, 2023

Things to keep in living room

A couch is a must-have on any living room furniture list. It’s one of the most basic elements of a living room

Couch

It provides a place to put magazines and books, display décor, and offer a convenient spot for snacks or drinks. A living room furniture list is incomplete without it!

A Table

These are an essential part of any living room decor, providing a place for lamps, drinks, books, and other items

End tables

A living room is meant for entertaining and a TV, and its accompanying TV stand, is an important part of that 

TV

These are a necessary part of any living room basics checklist. They provide privacy and light control, and can also add a touch of style to the space

Curtains or Drapes

Without artwork, a living room lacks personality. Adding wall decor through art brings color and style to the space, making your wall decor feel complete

Artwork

These are an essential way to decorate a cozy living room. A throw pillow or two can instantly add a pop of color, texture, and coziness to the room

Throw pillows

An accent chair adds a unique design element while providing extra seating. A quality accent chair is a great way to make your living room stand out

Accent Chairs

Don’t forget to compliment the space with greenery. Whether it be a few potted plants or a large fiddle leaf fig tree, adding some foliage is an important part of creating a cozy and welcoming atmosphere

Greenery

Lighting can make or break the atmosphere of a room, and floor lamps make the perfect accent, providing ample lighting and extra ambiance

Lamp

