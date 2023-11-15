Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 15, 2023
Things to keep on dining table
Put them in the middle of your dining table so that you can save it from getting any scratch or dirt
Table runners
Image Source: Pexels
Table mats are a great idea if you don't want your table top to get dirty very often. They can add more colors to your dining table
Table mats
Image Source: Pexels
Get a unique fruit basket to stack your fruits for the week
Fruit basket
Image Source: Pexels
It's always good to have a set of spoons, forks, and knives on the dining table because they are very often used while having our meals
Cutlery holder
Image Source: Pexels
They are essential items to put on the dining table. You wouldn't have run to the kitchen when you having your food
Salt & pepper shakers
Image Source: Pexels
Put a jug filled with fresh water and glasses on the dining table. When it's right in front of your eyes, you tend to drink more
Jug & glasses
Image Source: Pexels
Put some plates, utensils, and cups on the table which you will need to eat the food
Cutlery
Image Source: Pexels
Must place a bunch of tissue napkins on the table. You can also bring a tissue paper stand
Tissue paper
Image Source: Pexels
Who doesn't love candlelight dinners? Put a beautiful candlelight stand on the table and enjoy food with your better half or family
Candle stand
Image Source: Pexels
You can also place a beautiful flower bouquet on the table. It will enhance the beauty of your dining table and also give you refreshing vibes
Flower bouquet
Image Source: Pexels
