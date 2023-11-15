Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

Things to keep on dining table

Put them in the middle of your dining table so that you can save it from getting any scratch or dirt

Table runners

Image Source: Pexels 

Table mats are a great idea if you don't want your table top to get dirty very often. They can add more colors to your dining table

Table mats


Image Source: Pexels 

Get a unique fruit basket to stack your fruits for the week

Fruit basket

Image Source: Pexels 

It's always good to have a set of spoons, forks, and knives on the dining table because they are very often used while having our meals

Cutlery holder 

Image Source: Pexels 

They are essential items to put on the dining table. You wouldn't have run to the kitchen when you having your food

Salt & pepper shakers

Image Source: Pexels 

Put a jug filled with fresh water and glasses on the dining table. When it's right in front of your eyes, you tend to drink more

Jug & glasses

Image Source: Pexels 

Put some plates, utensils, and cups on the table which you will need to eat the food

Cutlery

Image Source: Pexels 

Must place a bunch of tissue napkins on the table. You can also bring a tissue paper stand

Tissue paper

Image Source: Pexels 

Who doesn't love candlelight dinners? Put a beautiful candlelight stand on the table and enjoy food with your better half or family

Candle stand

Image Source: Pexels 

You can also place a beautiful flower bouquet on the table. It will enhance the beauty of your dining table and also give you refreshing vibes

Flower bouquet 

Image Source: Pexels 

