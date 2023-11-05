Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
Things to keep on the balcony
November 5, 2023
To ace up the balcony decor, you can add small chairs to it
Chairs
Image Source: Pexels
A small multipurpose table is a perfect addition to keep multiple things on it
Table
Image Source: Pexels
Hanging a few aesthetic photo frames is a good option to enhance your balcony's beauty
Aesthetic Frames
Image Source: Pexels
Plants are great for spicing up the space. You can grow lavender or fuschia for a floral touch
Plants
Image Source: Pexels
Foldable furniture solves the problem of having a little space in balcony
Foldable Furniture
Image Source: Pexels
These are suitable even for the tiny balconies. It adds greenery and beauty to the walls
Hanging Pots
Image Source: Pexels
If not chairs, you can install a bench in the balcony from where you can enjoy the view
Bench
Image Source: Pexels
If you have an old case, you can use it in the balcony to keep plants, book, or other things
Plant Case
Image Source: Pexels
You can enhance your balcony's look by adding a rug of a specific pattern that matches the surrounding
Rug
Image Source: Pexels
To give a beautiful look during night, place some lanterns or fairy lights for the desired results
Fairy lights
Image Source: Pexels
