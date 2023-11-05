Heading 3

Things to keep on the balcony

November 5, 2023

To ace up the balcony decor, you can add small chairs to it

Chairs

Image Source: Pexels 

A small multipurpose table is a perfect addition to keep multiple things on it

Table

Image Source: Pexels 

Hanging a few aesthetic photo frames is a good option to enhance your balcony's beauty

Aesthetic Frames

Image Source: Pexels 

Plants are great for spicing up the space. You can grow lavender or fuschia for a floral touch

Plants

Image Source: Pexels 

Foldable furniture solves the problem of having a little space in balcony 

Foldable Furniture

Image Source: Pexels 

These are suitable even for the tiny balconies. It adds greenery and beauty to the walls

Hanging Pots

Image Source: Pexels 

If not chairs, you can install a bench in the balcony from where you can enjoy the view

Bench

Image Source: Pexels 

If you have an old case, you can use it in the balcony to keep plants, book, or other things

Plant Case

Image Source: Pexels 

You can enhance your balcony's look by adding a rug of a specific pattern that matches the surrounding

Rug

Image Source: Pexels 

To give a beautiful look during night, place some lanterns or fairy lights for the desired results 

Fairy lights

Image Source: Pexels 

