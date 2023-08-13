Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 13, 2023

Things to know about a Gemini woman 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

A Gemini woman is friendly, smart, and inquisitive

Inquisitive 

A Gemini woman knows what she wants and always gets it

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

Gemini 

They're talkative

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

#1

They know how to pull themselves together

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

#2

#3

Image: Pexels

They need space to do their own thing

Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

#4

They are innately flirtatious

They're very analytical

#5

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

They're are imaginative and curious

#6

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

#7

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

They know what they like

Image: Pexels 

They enjoy switching things up in bed

#8

