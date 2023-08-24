Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 24, 2023
Things to know about laser hair reduction
Image: Pexels
Does shaving, tweezing, or waxing to remove unwanted hair irk you? You can consider getting a laser hair reduction treatment
Laser Hair Reduction
In this procedure, a concentrated beam of light is used to get rid of body hair in the area you want
Image: Pexels
Procedure
The concentrated light beam is absorbed by the pigmentation of hair follicles. It destroys the follicles while reducing hair growth
Image: Pexels
Effective
You can get a laser hair removal done on almost any part of the body except your eyelids and on the tattoos if you have any
Image: Pexels
Benefits
Precision
Image: Pexels
This is a safe procedure that targets dark coarse hair without damaging the surrounding skin
Image: Pexels
Speed
Each beam of light can target multiple hair follicles at the same time in a fraction of second
Usually, patients see effective results in 6-8 sessions. But this is subject to change and differs from one individual to another
Prediction
Image: Pexels
If you are prepping to get a laser hair reduction done, let the hair grow. The specialist will aid you with shaving. This will target the hair roots better
Preparation
Image: Pexels
Sun exposure
Image: Pexels
Limit your sun exposure and use sunscreen at all times. This is because laser hair reduction best works on light skin
Image: Pexels
It is best if you consult your dermatologist before getting this procedure done. The price might range from 1500-3000 Rs per session
Consult
Image: Pexels
The content of this web story has been sourced from WebMD's article which has been reviewed by Jabeen Beghum, MD
Credits
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.