Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 24, 2023

Things to know about laser hair reduction 

Image: Pexels

Does shaving, tweezing, or waxing to remove unwanted hair irk you? You can consider getting a laser hair reduction treatment 

Laser Hair Reduction

In this procedure, a concentrated beam of light is used to get rid of body hair in the area you want 

Image: Pexels

 Procedure 

The concentrated light beam is absorbed by the pigmentation of hair follicles. It destroys the follicles while reducing hair growth 

Image: Pexels

Effective 

You can get a laser hair removal done on almost any part of the body except your eyelids and on the tattoos if you have any 

Image: Pexels

Benefits 

Precision 

Image: Pexels

This is a safe procedure that targets dark coarse hair without damaging the surrounding skin 

Image: Pexels 

Speed

Each beam of light can target multiple hair follicles at the same time in a fraction of second 

Usually, patients see effective results in 6-8 sessions. But this is subject to change and differs from one individual to another 

 Prediction 

Image: Pexels 

If you are prepping to get a laser hair reduction done, let the hair grow. The specialist will aid you with shaving. This will target the hair roots better

Preparation 

Image: Pexels

Sun exposure

Image: Pexels

Limit your sun exposure and use sunscreen at all times. This is because laser hair reduction best works on light skin

Image: Pexels 

It is best if you consult your dermatologist before getting this procedure done. The price might range from 1500-3000 Rs per session 

Consult 

Image: Pexels 

The content of this web story has been sourced from WebMD's article which has been reviewed by Jabeen Beghum, MD

Credits 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here