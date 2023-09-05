Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 05, 2023
Things to know about sewing as a beginner
Learning to sew gives you the power to create a wardrobe of beautiful well fitting clothes
#1
Image: Pexels
Scissors are important for cutting your pattern. Make sure to use these scissors only to cut fabric
#2
Image: Pexels
Ironing board to iron the fabric before cutting and after stitching
#3
Image: Pexels
It is important to keep fabric markers, such as tailor chalk or an erasabale pen
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
When you are starting to sew, some basic stitches are a straight stitch while others might be zig zag stitches
A basic mechanical machine with just a few utility stitches is enough to start sewing clothes
#6
Image: Pexels
When you begin to learn how to sew, it’s good to start simple and aim to try a new skill
#7
Image: Pexels
Beginners usually learn how to sew with a simple tote bag as their first project
#8
Image: Pexels
Choose a woven fabric that is nice and stable, such as cotton blend, as it will be beginner friendly
#9
Image: Pexels
Beginners can first learn patterns in printed paper for practice before starting on the fabric directly
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.