Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 05, 2023

Things to know about sewing as a beginner

Learning to sew gives you the power to create a wardrobe of beautiful well fitting clothes

#1

Image: Pexels 

Scissors are important for cutting your pattern. Make sure to use these scissors only to cut fabric 

#2

Image: Pexels 

Ironing board to iron the fabric before cutting and after stitching

#3

Image: Pexels 

It is important to keep fabric markers, such as tailor chalk or an erasabale pen

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

When you are starting to sew, some basic stitches are a straight stitch while others might be zig zag stitches 

A basic mechanical machine with just a few utility stitches is enough to start sewing clothes

#6

Image: Pexels 

When you begin to learn how to sew, it’s good to start simple and aim to try a new skill

#7

Image: Pexels 

Beginners usually learn how to sew with a simple tote bag as their first project

#8

Image: Pexels 

Choose a woven fabric that is nice and stable, such as cotton blend, as it will be beginner friendly

#9

Image: Pexels 

Beginners can first learn patterns in printed paper for practice before starting on the fabric directly

#10

Image: Pexels 

