AUGUST 22, 2023
Things to know about sleep basics
Are you struggling to sleep? You are doing one of the below-stated things wrong! Know the sleep basics
It is pivotal to sleep and wake up at the same time every day, even on holidays or weekends! It will improve the body’s sleeping pattern
It is crucial to restrict your caffeine intake 10 hours before you sleep! It will clear all the caffeine from the system before you hit the bed
Be mindful of having your dinner or alcohol 3 hours before you go to bed! It will prevent the symptoms of acid reflux
Working till bedtime is not unheard of in this fast-paced world. But it might keep the brain active for longer spans at night, preventing you from sleeping! Do not work 2 hours before you sleep
It is advisable to keep all your electronic devices aside for at least an hour before your sleeping time. It will enhance your sleep quality
Many individuals fall into the habit of snoozing their alarms before waking up! If you wake up at once when the alarm rings, you will feel rejuvenated
You can use the 4-7-8 breathing technique! Breathe for 4 counts, hold your breath for 7 counts, and exhale for 8 counts
It is a tip and may not work for all individuals, like people having insomnia or other medical conditions
The content of this web story has been sourced from an article in Glamour Magazine UK
