Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 22, 2023

Things to know about sleep basics 

Image: Pexels

Are you struggling to sleep? You are doing one of the below-stated things wrong! Know the sleep basics 

Struggle

It is pivotal to sleep and wake up at the same time every day, even on holidays or weekends! It will improve the body’s sleeping pattern 

Image: Pexels

Weekend 

It is crucial to restrict your caffeine intake 10 hours before you sleep! It will clear all the caffeine from the system before you hit the bed

Image: Pexels

Caffeine 

Be mindful of having your dinner or alcohol 3 hours before you go to bed! It will prevent the symptoms of acid reflux

Image: Pexels

Food 

Work 

Image: Pexels

Working till bedtime is not unheard of in this fast-paced world. But it might keep the brain active for longer spans at night, preventing you from sleeping! Do not work 2 hours before you sleep 

Image: Pexels

Electronic devices

It is advisable to keep all your electronic devices aside for at least an hour before your sleeping time. It will enhance your sleep quality 

Many individuals fall into the habit of snoozing their alarms before waking up! If you wake up at once when the alarm rings, you will feel rejuvenated 

Snooze 

Image: Pexels

You can use the 4-7-8 breathing technique! Breathe for 4 counts, hold your breath for 7 counts, and exhale for 8 counts 

Breathing

Image: Pexels

 Caution 

Image: Pexels

It is a tip and may not work for all individuals, like people having insomnia or other medical conditions 

Image: Pexels

The content of this web story has been sourced from an article in Glamour Magazine UK

 Credits 

