Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUNE 19, 2024

Things to know before dating the signs

They'll act tough but secretly crave your approval

Aries

Patience is key, they take time to open up fully

Taurus

Expect endless conversation, they adore mental stimulation

Gemini

Their mood swings are intense, but their loyalty is unwavering

Cancer

Leo

They need constant reassurance of your affection

They crave your attention and acceptance

Libra

Fiercely loyal, they fear betrayal the most

Scorpio

They seem reserved but have a hidden wild side

Capricorn

They value independence but also crave deep understanding

Aquarius

They're dreamy and sensitive, and handle their heart with care

Pisces

