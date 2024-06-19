Heading 3
Things to know before dating the signs
They'll act tough but secretly crave your approval
Aries
Image Source: Freepik
Patience is key, they take time to open up fully
Taurus
Image Source: Freepik
Expect endless conversation, they adore mental stimulation
Gemini
Image Source: Freepik
Their mood swings are intense, but their loyalty is unwavering
Cancer
Image Source: Freepik
Leo
Image Source: Freepik
They need constant reassurance of your affection
They crave your attention and acceptance
Libra
Image Source: Freepik
Fiercely loyal, they fear betrayal the most
Scorpio
Image Source: Freepik
They seem reserved but have a hidden wild side
Capricorn
Image Source: Freepik
They value independence but also crave deep understanding
Aquarius
Image Source: Freepik
They're dreamy and sensitive, and handle their heart with care
Pisces
Image Source: Freepik
