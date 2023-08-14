Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 14, 2023
Things to know before using retinol
Image: Pexels
Buckle up, buttercup, and get ready to unleash your skin's inner superhero powers
Unleash
Spilling all the secrets to flawless skin with everything you need to know before diving into the world of retinol
Image: Pexels
Secrets
From benefits to usage tips and potential side effects, we've got you covered
Image: Pexels
Everything covered
Get ready to level up your skincare game and achieve that radiant, youthful skin
Image: Pexels
Ready set go
Patch test and frequency
Image: Pexels
Always do a patch test to ensure compatibility with your skin. Start by using it once a week
Image: Pexels
Choosing the right product
Opt for gentle formulas with lower concentrations to minimize the chances of irritation
Retinol is best used at night as it can make your skin sensitive to sunlight
Nighttime application
Image: Pexels
While using retinol, sun protection is crucial. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF during the day to shield your skin from harmful UV rays
SPF is your best friend
Image: Pexels
Patience and consistency
Image: Pexels
Results won't happen overnight. It takes 12-14 weeks for retinol to work its magic. Be patient and consistent
Image: Pexels
Hydration is key
Retinol can cause dryness, so make sure to moisturize your skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to boost hydration
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.