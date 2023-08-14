Heading 3

Things to know before using retinol 

Secrets

Everything covered

Ready set go

Patch test and frequency

Always do a patch test to ensure compatibility with your skin. Start by using it once a week

Choosing the right product

Opt for gentle formulas with lower concentrations to minimize the chances of irritation

Retinol is best used at night as it can make your skin sensitive to sunlight

Nighttime application

While using retinol, sun protection is crucial. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF during the day to shield your skin from harmful UV rays

SPF is your best friend

Patience and consistency

Results won't happen overnight. It takes 12-14 weeks for retinol to work its magic. Be patient and consistent

Hydration is key

Retinol can cause dryness, so make sure to moisturize your skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to boost hydration

