Raina Reyaz

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

Things to make with leftover rice 

Lifestyle

Fried rice is a classic and easy way to use leftover rice. Stir-fry it with vegetables, protein of your choice, soy sauce, and spices for a quick and flavorful meal

 Fried Rice

Images source- Pexels

Turn your leftover rice into a delightful dessert. Simmer it with milk, sugar, and your favorite flavorings like vanilla or cinnamon to make a creamy rice pudding

Rice Pudding

Images source-  Pixabay 

Stuff bell peppers with a mixture of leftover rice, ground meat, vegetables, and seasonings. Bake them in the oven until tender and enjoy a hearty meal

Stuffed Peppers

Images source- Pixabay 

Mix your leftover rice with beans, cheese, and your preferred burrito fillings. Roll it up in a tortilla for a satisfying and portable lunch or dinner

Rice and Bean Burritos

Images source- Pexels

Combine rice with eggs, cheese, and herbs to create savory rice cakes. Pan-fry them until golden brown for a crispy and flavorful snack or side dish

Rice Cakes

Images source- Pexels

Transform your leftover rice into a comforting soup. Add broth, vegetables, and protein, and season it to your taste for a hearty bowl of warmth

Rice Soup

Images source- Pexels

Toss your rice with fresh vegetables, herbs, and a flavorful dressing to create a refreshing rice salad. It's perfect for picnics, barbecues, or as a light meal

Rice Salad

Images source- Pexels

Arancini are Italian rice balls filled with cheese and fried to golden perfection. Use your leftover rice to make these delicious, crispy snacks

Arancini

Images source- Pexels

Mix your rice with grated vegetables, herbs, and spices to create crispy fritters. Pan-fry them until they're golden and enjoy a crunchy, nutritious treat

Rice and Veggie Fritters

Images source- Pexels

Use your leftover rice to make homemade sushi rolls. Fill them with your favorite ingredients, like avocado, cucumber, or cooked fish, and enjoy a sushi night at home

Rice Sushi Rolls

Images source- Pexels

