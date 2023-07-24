Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 24, 2023

Things to not feel guilty about

Giving yourself a break. Take a break for a day or two if you feel exhausted or done with work

#1

Image: Pexels

Putting your mental health first. Mental health is important and taking therapy should not be considered awful

Image: Pexels

#2

Be proud of your weird food choices which are your guilty pleasures

#3

Image: Pexels

Sometimes we may end up taking rash decisions in our career but we should learn from it and move on rather than being guilty of it

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Your personal life decisions whether it being single, career decisions, or moving out of your house, you live it your way

Image: Pexels

#6

It's ok being a jerk and ending the relationship with the toxic people from your life

Having opinions is good and taking a stand for yourself is something you shouldnt be guilty after 

#7

Image: Pexels

Avoiding social gatherings and missing parties to stay cozy at home and enjoy me time

Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

Be happy with your imperfect body either be it a crooked nose or any flaws

Image: Pexels

You can’t please every person you care for, so stop feeling guilty about it

#10

