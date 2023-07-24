Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 24, 2023
Things to not feel guilty about
Giving yourself a break. Take a break for a day or two if you feel exhausted or done with work
#1
Image: Pexels
Putting your mental health first. Mental health is important and taking therapy should not be considered awful
Image: Pexels
#2
Be proud of your weird food choices which are your guilty pleasures
#3
Image: Pexels
Sometimes we may end up taking rash decisions in our career but we should learn from it and move on rather than being guilty of it
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Your personal life decisions whether it being single, career decisions, or moving out of your house, you live it your way
Image: Pexels
#6
It's ok being a jerk and ending the relationship with the toxic people from your life
Having opinions is good and taking a stand for yourself is something you shouldnt be guilty after
#7
Image: Pexels
Avoiding social gatherings and missing parties to stay cozy at home and enjoy me time
Image: Pexels
#8
#9
Image: Pexels
Be happy with your imperfect body either be it a crooked nose or any flaws
Image: Pexels
You can’t please every person you care for, so stop feeling guilty about it
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.