Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

Things to remember for surprise proposal

Planning a proposal is not easy, especially if you've been together for a long time as your partner will notice any shift in your routine and start to speculate

Planning proposals 

Image: Pexels

Here's how you can keep it a secret and plan an incredible surprise proposal

Details to consider 

Image: Pexels

Prioritize open discussions with your partner about marriage, ensuring mutual understanding. Involve family to prevent surprising anyone during the proposal

Make sure both of you are ready

Image: Pexels

Consider a spot that holds significance for both of you, such as where you had your first date or a place that has sentimental value

Choose a meaningful location

Image: Pexels

Blend the proposal into routine or a vacation moment, yet prepare a backup plan for this pivotal moment to prevent any unexpected mishaps

Come up with a solid plan and a back-up

Image: Pexels

Jot down and rehearse your proposal words to avoid stumbling during the big moment

Image: Pexels

Write down what you're going to say

Don't overlook the details. Personalize the venue with favorite flowers and infuse your speech with shared jokes for a romantic, meaningful touch

Focus on every small detail

Image: Pexels

Find a secure hiding place for the ring, making sure it's well-protected and won't be accidentally discovered

Keep the ring safe and hidden

Image: Pexels

Consider hiring a photographer or videographer to document the proposal

Capture the moment

Image: Pexels

Remember to take a deep breath, be present, and fully enjoy this magical moment with your partner rather than being nervous 

Enjoy the moment

Image: Pexels

