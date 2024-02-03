Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 3, 2024
Things to remember for surprise proposal
Planning a proposal is not easy, especially if you've been together for a long time as your partner will notice any shift in your routine and start to speculate
Planning proposals
Image: Pexels
Here's how you can keep it a secret and plan an incredible surprise proposal
Details to consider
Image: Pexels
Prioritize open discussions with your partner about marriage, ensuring mutual understanding. Involve family to prevent surprising anyone during the proposal
Make sure both of you are ready
Image: Pexels
Consider a spot that holds significance for both of you, such as where you had your first date or a place that has sentimental value
Choose a meaningful location
Image: Pexels
Blend the proposal into routine or a vacation moment, yet prepare a backup plan for this pivotal moment to prevent any unexpected mishaps
Come up with a solid plan and a back-up
Image: Pexels
Jot down and rehearse your proposal words to avoid stumbling during the big moment
Image: Pexels
Write down what you're going to say
Don't overlook the details. Personalize the venue with favorite flowers and infuse your speech with shared jokes for a romantic, meaningful touch
Focus on every small detail
Image: Pexels
Find a secure hiding place for the ring, making sure it's well-protected and won't be accidentally discovered
Keep the ring safe and hidden
Image: Pexels
Consider hiring a photographer or videographer to document the proposal
Capture the moment
Image: Pexels
Remember to take a deep breath, be present, and fully enjoy this magical moment with your partner rather than being nervous
Enjoy the moment
Image: Pexels
