Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
Things to Say Instead of ‘It's Okay’
Even if that wasn't your intent, what you said hurt me
#1
I get that things come up, but I feel like I'm not being given much consideration
I'm willing to forgive you, but I need time to heal from this
I hope this won't happen again
I forgive you; how do we move forward?
If you insist that everything is fine when you know full well that it isn't, you're encouraging the same behavior to continue
Thank you for apologizing
I understand, no hard feelings
I accept your apology, but it's going to take time to rebuild trust
I forgive you; mistakes happen
