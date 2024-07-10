Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

july 10, 2024

Things to say instead of silent treatment 

I worry about making things worse by talking

#1

Image Source: Pexels

I can upset you when I speak; I don't want to do that

#2

Image Source: Pexels

If you want me to say what I really think, you have to promise to hear me out fully before you respond

#3

Image Source: Pexels

I can't tell you what I think; I don't know myself

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I want to speak up, but it doesn't come easy for me

#5

Image Source: Pexels

I'm fighting the urge to shut down, so bear with me

Image Source: Pexels

#6

I worry too much about saying the wrong thing

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Right now I'm overwhelmed; let me catch my breath

#8

Image Source: Pexels

I wish I knew what to say, but I really don't

#9

Image Source: Pexels

I wonder if you really want to hear me. Do you?

#10

Image Source: Pexels

