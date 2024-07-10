Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 10, 2024
Things to say instead of silent treatment
I worry about making things worse by talking
#1
Image Source: Pexels
I can upset you when I speak; I don't want to do that
#2
If you want me to say what I really think, you have to promise to hear me out fully before you respond
#3
I can't tell you what I think; I don't know myself
#4
I want to speak up, but it doesn't come easy for me
#5
I'm fighting the urge to shut down, so bear with me
#6
I worry too much about saying the wrong thing
#7
Right now I'm overwhelmed; let me catch my breath
#8
I wish I knew what to say, but I really don't
#9
I wonder if you really want to hear me. Do you?
#10
