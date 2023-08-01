Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 01, 2023
Things to take care while stitching a blouse
Wedding season or not, a blouse fitting is always necessary
Fitting
Image: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram
A good blouse can make your sari look a hundred times better and gives your body a better shape
Image: Sharvari Instagram
Good blouse
So here are 7 things you need to take care of while getting a blouse stitched
Steps to follow
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Choose the appropriate fabric as per the weather conditions during the festivities
#1
Image: Pexels
#2
Image: Pexels
Avoid getting measurements during your periods since it causes bloating
Image: Pexels
#3
Make sure the armhole fitting is comfortable
Keep enough margin for a scope of alterations, whenever needed
#4
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Go for a padded blouse for a good fitting and make sure the pads are comfortable
#5
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
#6
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
During measurements, wear the correct bra size as the blouse's fitting depends on it
Image: Pexels
Choose concealed side zipper over buttons to avoid gaps or end-minute contingencies
#7
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.