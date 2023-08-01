Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 01, 2023

Things to take care while stitching a blouse 

Wedding season or not, a blouse fitting is always necessary

Fitting 

Image: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

A good blouse can make your sari look a hundred times better and gives your body a better shape

Image: Sharvari Instagram

Good blouse 

So here are 7 things you need to take care of while getting a blouse stitched 

Steps to follow 

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Choose the appropriate fabric as per the weather conditions during the festivities

#1

Image: Pexels

#2

Image: Pexels

Avoid getting measurements during your periods since it causes bloating

Image: Pexels

#3

Make sure the armhole fitting is comfortable 

Keep enough margin for a scope of alterations, whenever needed

#4

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Go for a padded blouse for a good fitting and make sure the pads are comfortable

#5

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

#6

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

During measurements, wear the correct bra size as the blouse's fitting depends on it 

Image: Pexels 

Choose concealed side zipper over buttons to avoid gaps or end-minute contingencies

#7

