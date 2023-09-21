pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
September 21, 2023
Things to take care while stitching lehenga
Image: Pexels
Ensure accurate measurements for your waist, hips, length, and other relevant areas. A well-fitted lehenga enhances your overall look
Measurements
Image: Pexels
Select high-quality fabric that complements your design. Silk, satin, chiffon, and georgette are common choices for lehengas
Fabric Choice
Image: Pexels
Discuss the seam allowance with your tailor. It should be enough to allow for any adjustments later if needed
Seam Allowance
Image: Pexels
Design and Embellishments
Plan the design, embroidery, and embellishments in advance. Be specific about the patterns, colors, and placement of embellishments
Image: Pexels
Ensure that the lehenga has a proper lining to prevent the fabric from being see-through and to improve its drape
Lining
Image: Pexels
Consider comfort while stitching. Lehengas can be heavy, so ensure that the waistband and blouse fit comfortably
Comfort
Image: Pexels
Decide the length of your lehenga carefully. It should complement your height and the style of the lehenga
Hemline
Image: Pexels
If your lehenga includes a dupatta, ensure it's of the appropriate length and style to match the lehenga
Dupatta
Image: Pexels
Pay attention to the finishing details like zippers, hooks, and fasteners. They should be sturdy and concealed neatly
Finishing Details
Image: Pexels
Insist on quality stitching, with even seams, and proper finishing. Sloppy stitching can ruin the overall look
Stitching Quality
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.