September 21, 2023

Things to take care while stitching lehenga

Image: Pexels

Ensure accurate measurements for your waist, hips, length, and other relevant areas. A well-fitted lehenga enhances your overall look

Measurements

Image: Pexels 

Select high-quality fabric that complements your design. Silk, satin, chiffon, and georgette are common choices for lehengas

Fabric Choice

Image: Pexels 

Discuss the seam allowance with your tailor. It should be enough to allow for any adjustments later if needed

Seam Allowance

Image: Pexels 

Design and Embellishments

Plan the design, embroidery, and embellishments in advance. Be specific about the patterns, colors, and placement of embellishments

Image: Pexels 

Ensure that the lehenga has a proper lining to prevent the fabric from being see-through and to improve its drape

Lining

Image: Pexels 

Consider comfort while stitching. Lehengas can be heavy, so ensure that the waistband and blouse fit comfortably

Comfort

Image: Pexels 

Decide the length of your lehenga carefully. It should complement your height and the style of the lehenga

Hemline

Image: Pexels 

If your lehenga includes a dupatta, ensure it's of the appropriate length and style to match the lehenga

Dupatta

Image: Pexels 

Pay attention to the finishing details like zippers, hooks, and fasteners. They should be sturdy and concealed neatly

Finishing Details

Image: Pexels 

Insist on quality stitching, with even seams, and proper finishing. Sloppy stitching can ruin the overall look

Stitching Quality

