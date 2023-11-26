Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 26, 2023

Things you can add Butter to 

Transform your mashed potatoes into a heavenly side dish by adding a generous dollop of butter, creating a silky and rich texture that elevates this classic comfort food

Mashed Potatoes

Infuse vibrant flavors into steamed vegetables by tossing them with a flavorful butter sauce. The butter adds a luxurious touch, turning simple greens into a delectable side dish

Steamed Vegetables

Take your movie night to the next level by drizzling melted butter over freshly popped popcorn, creating a classic and irresistible treat

Popcorn

Elevate the sweetness of corn on the cob by slathering it with butter while grilling, creating a savory and succulent side dish that's perfect for summer BBQs

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Toss your favorite pasta in a decadent butter sauce infused with herbs and garlic, creating a simple yet indulgent dish that highlights the richness of butter

Pasta

Enhance the natural sweetness of baked sweet potatoes by adding a pat of butter, creating a velvety texture that complements the flavors of this nutritious side

Baked Sweet Potatoes

Elevate the earthy flavors of sautéed mushrooms by finishing them with a touch of butter, creating a luscious and savory topping for steaks, pasta, or toast

Sauteed Mushrooms

Start your day on a delicious note by stirring in a spoonful of butter into your morning oatmeal, adding a rich and creamy dimension to this wholesome breakfast

Oatmeal

Achieve a golden and flavorful roast chicken by rubbing it with a buttery herb mixture, creating a crispy skin and juicy interior that's sure to impress

Roasted Chicken

Upgrade your cornbread experience by incorporating butter into the batter before baking, resulting in a moist and flavorful treat that pairs perfectly with savory or sweet toppings

Fresh Cornbread

