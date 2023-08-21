Heading 3
Things you should never rush into
Here are 6 important things you should never rush into in life
#1
Don't rush falling in love because it will eventually affect every part of your life
#2
Don't rush in judging someone's character before knowing why they did that
Don't rush in making big decisions
#3
Don't rush in giving up on yourself
#4
#5
Don't rush in trusting people; selectively trust them
Don't rush in pushing someone away from your life
#6
