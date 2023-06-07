Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUNE 07, 2023

Things you should never say to yourself

“I can't do it. I am not made for it.”

No.1

Image : Pexels

"It's too late for me. So why bother?"

No.2

Image : Pexels

"But what will they think about me?"

No.3

Image : Pexels

“I wish I didn't have such bad luck”

No.4

Image : Pexels

“I do not have enough to be positive and grateful”

No.5

Image : Pexels

"I am this way. I cannot change myself"

No.6

Image : Pexels

"I need recognition for my actions to be worthwhile"

No.7

Image : Pexels

“My life should be easier and free of discomfort”

No.8

Image : Pexels

“I have the worst luck”

No.9

Image : Pexels

“What they think and say about me matters”

No.10

Image : Pexels

