Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 07, 2023
Things you should never say to yourself
“I can't do it. I am not made for it.”
No.1
"It's too late for me. So why bother?"
No.2
"But what will they think about me?"
No.3
“I wish I didn't have such bad luck”
No.4
“I do not have enough to be positive and grateful”
No.5
"I am this way. I cannot change myself"
No.6
"I need recognition for my actions to be worthwhile"
No.7
“My life should be easier and free of discomfort”
No.8
“I have the worst luck”
No.9
“What they think and say about me matters”
No.10
