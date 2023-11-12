Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 12, 2023
Things you should never tell people
Don't tell people your plans. They will sabotage you
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Don't tell people your weakness. They will use them against you
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Don't tell people your failures. They will always see you as a failure and never give you the opportunity
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Don't tell people your next big move. Move in silence, take action, and shock them with your results
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Don't tell people your secrets. Only a fool reveals secrets
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Don't tell people your income or the source of your income. Always make them wonder
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Sharing your past mistakes may lead to judgement and unnecessary awkwardness
#7
Image Source: Pexels
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid oversharing intimate or private relationship problems with others
While healthy discussion is valuable, be mindful when sharing very personal beliefs and opinions that might lead to unnecessary conflicts
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Be careful about sharing sensitive information about your job or workplace, as it could have consequences
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.