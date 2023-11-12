Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

Things you should never tell people

Don't tell people your plans. They will sabotage you

#1

Don't tell people your weakness. They will use them against you

#2

Don't tell people your failures. They will always see you as a failure and never give you the opportunity

#3

Don't tell people your next big move. Move in silence, take action, and shock them with your results

#4

Don't tell people your secrets. Only a fool reveals secrets

#5

Don't tell people your income or the source of your income. Always make them wonder

#6

Sharing your past mistakes may lead to judgement and unnecessary awkwardness

#7

#8

Avoid oversharing intimate or private relationship problems with others

While healthy discussion is valuable, be mindful when sharing very personal beliefs and opinions that might lead to unnecessary conflicts

#9

Be careful about sharing sensitive information about your job or workplace, as it could have consequences

#10

