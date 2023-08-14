Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 14, 2023

Things you should not wear to airport

Image: Pexels

We've all been there excitedly planning our airport outfit, only to realise later that we have made some very questionable choices

Airport fashion 

But fear not, we're here to save you from those wardrobe woes!

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Woes 

Swipe through this carousel to discover 7 outfit mistakes you should steer clear of when jetting off

Image: Pexels

Carousel 

As it requires security personnel to check you extra carefully. Suggested that you carry your hoodies/ jackets in your hand

Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram 

Oversized Fashion

Clothes with a lot of pockets

Image: Sharvari Instagram

The many zippers and metal details quickly set off the alarm

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Lots of jewellery

As you'll be asked to remove the jewellery if they set of the alarm at checking

It can cause extreme discomfort to walk at the airport with luggage

High heels

Image: Aldo Instagram 

It takes longer to take them off and wear

Chunky shoes 

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Overalls or rompers

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Can cause discomfort in the washroom, and be time-consuming as well

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Tight pants

It can be extremely uncomfortable to sit for long in tight bottoms

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here