Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 14, 2023
Things you should not wear to airport
Image: Pexels
We've all been there excitedly planning our airport outfit, only to realise later that we have made some very questionable choices
Airport fashion
But fear not, we're here to save you from those wardrobe woes!
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Woes
Swipe through this carousel to discover 7 outfit mistakes you should steer clear of when jetting off
Image: Pexels
Carousel
As it requires security personnel to check you extra carefully. Suggested that you carry your hoodies/ jackets in your hand
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Oversized Fashion
Clothes with a lot of pockets
Image: Sharvari Instagram
The many zippers and metal details quickly set off the alarm
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Lots of jewellery
As you'll be asked to remove the jewellery if they set of the alarm at checking
It can cause extreme discomfort to walk at the airport with luggage
High heels
Image: Aldo Instagram
It takes longer to take them off and wear
Chunky shoes
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Overalls or rompers
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Can cause discomfort in the washroom, and be time-consuming as well
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Tight pants
It can be extremely uncomfortable to sit for long in tight bottoms
