Tiger Shroff's
Fitness Plan of March 24, 2021
As a part and parcel of an actor’s job, Tiger Shroff believes that fitness is all about staying healthy and working out harder and longer
In order to stay fit and fab, Tiger indulges in a host of intense activities like martial arts, parkour, weight training and cardio
The Baaghi actor begins his day with a 45-minutes run and then moves on to some martial arts or gymnastics training
Tiger also believes that dancing is one of the best forms of cardiovascular exercises that help him burn a good amount of calories
Out of all the exercises he does, deadlift, free weight squat and bench press are three of his go-to workouts
The actor who’s also a big fitness freak pays special attention to his diet
And depending upon the role a certain movie demands, the diet chart is prepared accordingly
If he wants to gain more muscle mass for a specific movie role, he would simply eat more in that case
According to Tiger, it is extremely important to have control over your binge habits and then cutting out the carbs after sunset also makes a lot of difference
Being happier is the biggest fitness mantra for Tiger Shroff. With a lot less stress and more happiness, the body will naturally feel better
