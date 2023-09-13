Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

Tiger Shroff's workout plan

Tiger Shroff believes that fitness is all about staying healthy and working out hard

#1

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

In order to stay fit and fab, Tiger indulges in a host of intense activities like martial arts, parkour, weight training and cardio

#2

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

The Baaghi actor begins his day with a 45-minutes run and then moves on to martial arts or gymnastics

#3

Image: Tiger Shroff/ Bhushan Gavas Instagram

Tiger also believes that dancing is one of the best forms of cardiovascular exercises that help him burn a good amount of calories

#4

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

#5

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

Out of all the exercises he does, deadlift, free weight squat and bench press are his much-loved go-to workouts

The actor who’s also a big fitness freak pays special attention to his diet 

#6

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

Depending on the role a certain movie mau demand, the diet plan is charted accordingly

#7

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

If he wants to gain more muscle mass for a specific movie role, he simply eats foods that aid it

#8

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

According to Tiger, it is extremely important to bear control over your bingeing habits and then cutting out the carbs after sunset 

#9

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

Being happier is the biggest fitness mantra for Tiger Shroff. With less stress and more happiness, the body naturally feels better

#10

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

