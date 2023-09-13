Heading 3
Tiger Shroff's workout plan
Tiger Shroff believes that fitness is all about staying healthy and working out hard
#1
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
In order to stay fit and fab, Tiger indulges in a host of intense activities like martial arts, parkour, weight training and cardio
#2
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
The Baaghi actor begins his day with a 45-minutes run and then moves on to martial arts or gymnastics
#3
Image: Tiger Shroff/ Bhushan Gavas Instagram
Tiger also believes that dancing is one of the best forms of cardiovascular exercises that help him burn a good amount of calories
#4
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
#5
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Out of all the exercises he does, deadlift, free weight squat and bench press are his much-loved go-to workouts
The actor who’s also a big fitness freak pays special attention to his diet
#6
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Depending on the role a certain movie mau demand, the diet plan is charted accordingly
#7
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
If he wants to gain more muscle mass for a specific movie role, he simply eats foods that aid it
#8
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
According to Tiger, it is extremely important to bear control over your bingeing habits and then cutting out the carbs after sunset
#9
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Being happier is the biggest fitness mantra for Tiger Shroff. With less stress and more happiness, the body naturally feels better
#10
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
