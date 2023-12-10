Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
DecembeR 10, 2023
Time saving hacks for mothers
Prefer online shopping for your daily groceries. It will save your time
Online Grocery
Image Source: Pexels
When you are holding all of your week's chores in your mind, it can get stressful. Instead, you can make a to-do list
Prepare To-Do list
Image Source: Pexels
By preparing meals in advance, you can save time and reduce stress during the week
Meal Prepping
Image Source: Pexels
Wash a load of laundry while getting breakfast ready. When it's done, transfer it to the dryer and fold it later in the day
Laundry
Image Source: Pexels
Reset the kitchen by washing the dishes every night. This simple step makes breakfast prep go so much smoother in the mornings
Dishes every night
Image Source: Pexels
Have a routine in which you get things done. This will help you carve out time to complete it
Follow A Routine
Image Source: Pexels
If you can afford a cleaning service, do it! If you can’t, try to schedule them to come seasonally to do the deep clean
Outsource cleaning service
Image Source: Pexels
Clean the Bathroom while the Kids Take a Bath
Bathroom Cleaning
Image Source: Pexels
Make your kids lunch a day before by using the dinner leftovers or meals like sandwich
Kids Lunch
Image Source: Pexels
Perhaps most importantly of all, don't forget to make time for your partner
Make time for your partner
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.