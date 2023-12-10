Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DecembeR 10, 2023

Time saving hacks for mothers

Prefer online shopping for your daily groceries. It will save your time

Online Grocery 

Image Source: Pexels

When you are holding all of your week's chores in your mind, it can get stressful. Instead, you can make a to-do list 

Prepare To-Do list

Image Source: Pexels

By preparing meals in advance, you can save time and reduce stress during the week 

Meal Prepping 

Image Source: Pexels

Wash a load of laundry while getting breakfast ready. When it's done, transfer it to the dryer and fold it later in the day 

Laundry 

Image Source: Pexels

Reset the kitchen by washing the dishes every night. This simple step makes breakfast prep go so much smoother in the mornings

Dishes every night

Image Source: Pexels

Have a routine in which you get things done. This will help you carve out time to complete it

Follow A Routine

Image Source: Pexels

If you can afford a cleaning service, do it! If you can’t, try to schedule them to come seasonally to do the deep clean

Outsource cleaning service

Image Source: Pexels

Clean the Bathroom while the Kids Take a Bath

Bathroom Cleaning 

Image Source: Pexels

Make your kids lunch a day before by using the dinner leftovers or meals like sandwich 

Kids Lunch 

Image Source: Pexels

Perhaps most importantly of all, don't forget to make time for your partner

Make time for your partner

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here