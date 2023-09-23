Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
Time to normalize these things for men
Men can take career breaks to raise kids and be an equal partner in sharing parenting responsibilities
Image: Pexels
#1
Men can take up work from home and be stay-at-home dads
#2
Image: Pexels
Men can earn less than wives or can be in a less senior position than her
#3
Image: Pexels
Men can be homemakers while the wife bears the role of the breadwinner
#4
Image: Pexels
Men can do petty household jobs like grocery shopping, washing, and ironing clothes, or sewing buttons
#5
Image: Pexels
Gents can take a backseat in making all the decisions of the house
#6
Image: Pexels
Men can sit in the passenger seat when women drive the vehicle
#7
Image: Pexels
Males can have a wider range of feelings including vulnerability, sadness, and fear
#8
Image: Pexels
Men can pursue careers in fields traditionally dominated by women, such as nursing, teaching or caregiving
#9
Image: Pexels
It's important to dispel outdated stereotypes about masculinity. Let's work to normalize and celebrate these positive changes in our society
Modern men
Image: Pexels
