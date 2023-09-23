Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023

Time to normalize these things for men

Men can take career breaks to raise kids and be an equal partner in sharing parenting responsibilities

Image: Pexels 

#1

Men can take up work from home and be stay-at-home dads

#2

Image: Pexels 

Men can earn less than wives or can be in a less senior position than her

#3

Image: Pexels 

Men can be homemakers while the wife bears the role of the breadwinner

#4

Image: Pexels 

Men can do petty household jobs like grocery shopping, washing, and ironing clothes, or sewing buttons

#5

Image: Pexels 

Gents can take a backseat in making all the decisions of the house

#6

Image: Pexels 

Men can sit in the passenger seat when women drive the vehicle

#7

Image: Pexels 

Males can have a wider range of feelings including vulnerability, sadness, and fear

#8

Image: Pexels 

Men can pursue careers in fields traditionally dominated by women, such as nursing, teaching or caregiving

#9

Image: Pexels 

It's important to dispel outdated stereotypes about masculinity. Let's work to normalize and celebrate these positive changes in our society 

Modern men 

Image: Pexels 

