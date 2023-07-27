Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 27, 2023

Tinted sunscreen and its benefits

Tinted sunscreens form a layer on the skin that help block and reflect rays for protection

What are tinted sunscreens?

Image: Pexels 

Tinted sunscreens create a visible, skin-like tint in various shades that match your skin tone perfectly and reflect away any visible light, giving you protection

Image: Pexels 

Benefits

Take a look at the benefits that tinted sunscreen provides

Benefits of tinted sunscreen 

Image: Pexels 

Tinted sunscreen protects from UV rays and visible light

Protection

Image: Pexels 

Flawless finish

Image: Pexels 

It offers a flawless finish to the face

Image: Pexels 

Prevents side effects

Tinted sunscreen prevents side effects of sun exposure and exposure to blue light 

Tinted sunscreen is beneficial for people suffering from hyperpigmentation, dark spots and people who show signs of aging

Hyperpigmentation 

Image: Pexels 

Tinted sunscreen is perfect for all seasons as it gives a natural finish, and it's not  heavy on the skin

Perfect for all seasons

Image: Pexels 

Does not leave a white cast

Image: Pexels 

Most sunscreens tend to leave a white cast on your skin while tinted sunscreens blend into your skin and enhance your skin tone

Image: Pexels 

Tinted sunscreens give you a matte finish which will prevent your skin from looking like a sweaty and oily mess

Gives a matte finish

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here