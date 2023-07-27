Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 27, 2023
Tinted sunscreen and its benefits
Tinted sunscreens form a layer on the skin that help block and reflect rays for protection
What are tinted sunscreens?
Image: Pexels
Tinted sunscreens create a visible, skin-like tint in various shades that match your skin tone perfectly and reflect away any visible light, giving you protection
Image: Pexels
Benefits
Take a look at the benefits that tinted sunscreen provides
Benefits of tinted sunscreen
Image: Pexels
Tinted sunscreen protects from UV rays and visible light
Protection
Image: Pexels
Flawless finish
Image: Pexels
It offers a flawless finish to the face
Image: Pexels
Prevents side effects
Tinted sunscreen prevents side effects of sun exposure and exposure to blue light
Tinted sunscreen is beneficial for people suffering from hyperpigmentation, dark spots and people who show signs of aging
Hyperpigmentation
Image: Pexels
Tinted sunscreen is perfect for all seasons as it gives a natural finish, and it's not heavy on the skin
Perfect for all seasons
Image: Pexels
Does not leave a white cast
Image: Pexels
Most sunscreens tend to leave a white cast on your skin while tinted sunscreens blend into your skin and enhance your skin tone
Image: Pexels
Tinted sunscreens give you a matte finish which will prevent your skin from looking like a sweaty and oily mess
Gives a matte finish
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.