Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

Tips for a healthy Live-in relationship

Share the first cup of tea or coffee and watch the sunrise together

 Start your day together

Images source: Pexels

From cooking together to making small yet thoughtful romantic gestures like bringing your partner breakfast in bed or making their morning coffee

 Do things together

Images source: Pexels

As you share the finances, rent, bills and savings, you learn to work better together as a team

Split finances

Images source: Pexels

Divide the chores

Images source: Pexels

From doing the laundry to tidying up the house, both of you should divide the tasks to delegate equal responsibilities

Do not make the mistake of taking a harsh decision and ending it all over a petty fight or disagreement. Learn to move-on 

Sort out troubles together

Images source: Pexels

Romance will be an integral part of your relationship but always consider to take consent of your partner before taking it to a next level

Romance & Intimacy

Images source: Pexels

You should try to surprise your partner by taking her on dinner date, or on shopping

Surprise

Images source: Pexels

You should always show your extra care for your partner. Tell her how much you love her and try to do a good romantic talk on a daily basis

Romantic Talks

Images source: Pexels

Respect your partner and never discourage to do certain things. Try to be supportive

Respect

Images source: Pexels

Both of you should be equally involved with each other. No one should feel it as a burden 

 Involvement

Images source: Pexels

