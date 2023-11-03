Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
Tips for a healthy Live-in relationship
Share the first cup of tea or coffee and watch the sunrise together
Start your day together
From cooking together to making small yet thoughtful romantic gestures like bringing your partner breakfast in bed or making their morning coffee
Do things together
As you share the finances, rent, bills and savings, you learn to work better together as a team
Split finances
Divide the chores
From doing the laundry to tidying up the house, both of you should divide the tasks to delegate equal responsibilities
Do not make the mistake of taking a harsh decision and ending it all over a petty fight or disagreement. Learn to move-on
Sort out troubles together
Romance will be an integral part of your relationship but always consider to take consent of your partner before taking it to a next level
Romance & Intimacy
You should try to surprise your partner by taking her on dinner date, or on shopping
Surprise
You should always show your extra care for your partner. Tell her how much you love her and try to do a good romantic talk on a daily basis
Romantic Talks
Respect your partner and never discourage to do certain things. Try to be supportive
Respect
Both of you should be equally involved with each other. No one should feel it as a burden
Involvement
