Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 22, 2023

Tips for a tricep workout 

Image: Pexels

Before starting a tricep workout, a warm-up including some light cardio and stretching exercises will enhance the blood flow 

Warm-up 

Maintaining a proper form while performing tricep exercises is crucial! An improper form might lead to injuries 

Image: Pexels

 Form 

It is advisable to gradually increase the weights to challenge your muscles and facilitate their development 

Image: Pexels

Progressive Overload 

For building tricep muscles, alternate between exercises, sets, and repetitions. It will target the muscles effectively 

Image: Pexels

Variation 

Breathing 

Image: Pexels

While performing any exercise, focus on your breathing pattern! You should exhale when you lift the weight and inhale when you lower them 

Image: Pexels

 Rest 

It is advisable to perform sets of each exercise! But be mindful to take adequate rest between the sets. It will prevent overexertion 

For muscle development, nutrition is as important as exercise! Eat a well-balanced diet and sufficient protein to facilitate muscle recovery 

Nutrition 

Image: Pexels

It is essential to give the muscles a recovery time of 48 hours! You can perform a tricep workout 2-3 times a week. If you feel any pain or discomfort while working out, stop immediately 

 Recovery 

Image: Pexels

Stretching 

Image: Pexels

Cooling down is as important as warm-ups! Do light stretching exercises to facilitate blood flow and muscle recovery

Image: Pexels

If you are new to tricep exercises, consult a professional to understand the movement, form, and technique 

Professional Help 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here