Nanditha Gururaj

Health

JUNE 12, 2023

Tips for bad mental health days

On bad days, it's crucial to keep things simple and do only what needs to be done. Simple things like making your bed, showering or brushing your teeth is more than enough. These tiny acts of self care are successes on bad mental health day

Basic self care

Image : Pexels

You are unlikely to have the stamina to prepare an elaborate lunch for yourself. Instead of focusing on eating three meals a day, try eating little portions throughout the day

Image : Pexels

Don’t forget food and water

A big to-do list is the last thing you want on a bad mental health day. Instead focusing on tasks that are essential might be better for your mental health

Don’t overwork yourself

Image : Pexels

Try staying away from social media in specific, since it is easy to get caught up with the false realities that are portrayed in the media. This can lead to increased amounts of stress and anxiety

Keep your phone away

Image : Pexels

Watch your favorite show/movie

Image : Pexels

Bad mental health days can be overwhelming. Watching your comfort movie/show can keep you distracted and make you feel better

Image : Pexels

Cry if you need to

If you feel the urge to cry, do so. Bottling up your emotions can only result in an explosion of emotions later on. Crying releases stressful emotions, cleanses, and helps you be more in tune with your body

Try to force yourself to go outside and sit in the sun if you can. This does not imply that you must go for a long stroll or engage in any strenuous activity. According to studies, simply sitting outside might improve your mood and energy

Go outside

Image : Pexels

Do a quick workout that’s under 10 minutes, as it helps improve your mood on a subconscious level

Image : Pexels

Simple workout

Indulge in hobbies

Image : Pexels

Indulge in any hobby that you’re
interested in, like art, music, dancing or singing.Hobbies can keep you distracted and eventually make you feel better

Image : Pexels

Be it to a friend or a professional, it is crucial to express how you feel on bad days. It can help you feel less overwhelmed and make you feel better. It will help you unburden yourself mentally

Talk it out

