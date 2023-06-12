Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Health
JUNE 12, 2023
Tips for bad mental health days
On bad days, it's crucial to keep things simple and do only what needs to be done. Simple things like making your bed, showering or brushing your teeth is more than enough. These tiny acts of self care are successes on bad mental health day
Basic self care
Image : Pexels
You are unlikely to have the stamina to prepare an elaborate lunch for yourself. Instead of focusing on eating three meals a day, try eating little portions throughout the day
Image : Pexels
Don’t forget food and water
A big to-do list is the last thing you want on a bad mental health day. Instead focusing on tasks that are essential might be better for your mental health
Don’t overwork yourself
Image : Pexels
Try staying away from social media in specific, since it is easy to get caught up with the false realities that are portrayed in the media. This can lead to increased amounts of stress and anxiety
Keep your phone away
Image : Pexels
Watch your favorite show/movie
Image : Pexels
Bad mental health days can be overwhelming. Watching your comfort movie/show can keep you distracted and make you feel better
Image : Pexels
Cry if you need to
If you feel the urge to cry, do so. Bottling up your emotions can only result in an explosion of emotions later on. Crying releases stressful emotions, cleanses, and helps you be more in tune with your body
Try to force yourself to go outside and sit in the sun if you can. This does not imply that you must go for a long stroll or engage in any strenuous activity. According to studies, simply sitting outside might improve your mood and energy
Go outside
Image : Pexels
Do a quick workout that’s under 10 minutes, as it helps improve your mood on a subconscious level
Image : Pexels
Simple workout
Indulge in hobbies
Image : Pexels
Indulge in any hobby that you’re
interested in, like art, music, dancing or singing.Hobbies can keep you distracted and eventually make you feel better
Image : Pexels
Be it to a friend or a professional, it is crucial to express how you feel on bad days. It can help you feel less overwhelmed and make you feel better. It will help you unburden yourself mentally
Talk it out
