Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

JANUARY 05, 2024

Tips for couples moving in for first time

Plan your finances as a team. Discuss how you'll split expenses, save for the future, and manage day-to-day costs

Budget Together

Create a lighthearted signal or code word that means "I need some space right now," ensuring you both respect each other's need for solitude without any misunderstandings

Develop a Signal for 'Me Time'

Decide on a quick routine to make your space guest-ready in minutes. Having a plan for unexpected visitors can reduce stress and keep both of you on the same page

Create a Guest Ready Strategy

Living together means adjustments. Be ready to compromise and find a middle ground on everything from decor to dinner

Learn to Compromise

Talk about chores, finances, and personal space before moving in. Clear expectations set a smooth cohabitation path

Discuss Expectations

Utilize a shared digital calendar for both of your schedules. This can include who's cooking dinner, date nights, or even when bills are due. It's a great way to stay organized and in sync with each other's lives

Shared Digital Calendar

Decide who does what and when to keep your space tidy and conflict- free. A clean home equals happy partners

Establish a Cleaning Routine

Conflicts are inevitable, but it's important to address them calmly and respectfully. Practice active listening and find solutions together

Resolve conflicts peacefully

Have fun and enjoy the journey

Moving in together is an exciting adventure. Embrace the ups and downs, cherish the memories, and enjoy this new chapter in your relationship

Don't forget to continue nurturing your relationship. Plan date nights, surprise each other with small gestures, and make time for quality time together

Keep the romance alive

